'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols' Family Awarded $13 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of Nichelle Nichols was just handed a hefty sum ... after a jury awarded them millions in a lawsuit.

The TV and film icon's estate was awarded $13 million as a result of a wrongful death lawsuit against Gila Medical Center in Silver City, New Mexico, where Nichols was treated in 2022.

The legendary Nichols was a trailblazer as Lt. Uhura on “Star Trek” ... the first Black woman to play a starring role on TV. She also appeared as the beloved character in several 'ST' films.

Per the verdict sheet ... Gila Regional Medical Center was 40% liable in the case, with one doctor being found 60% liable, while another was 0% liable.

Local station KOAT 7 reported the actress had a heart condition, and during a visit to the ER ... she allegedly did not get the proper treatment -- and was transferred to an assisted living facility, where she died hours later. She was 89.