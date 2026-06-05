'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols' Family Awarded $13 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
'Star Trek' Alum Nichelle Nichols Family Awarded $13M in Death Lawsuit
The family of Nichelle Nichols was just handed a hefty sum ... after a jury awarded them millions in a lawsuit.
The TV and film icon's estate was awarded $13 million as a result of a wrongful death lawsuit against Gila Medical Center in Silver City, New Mexico, where Nichols was treated in 2022.
The legendary Nichols was a trailblazer as Lt. Uhura on “Star Trek” ... the first Black woman to play a starring role on TV. She also appeared as the beloved character in several 'ST' films.
Per the verdict sheet ... Gila Regional Medical Center was 40% liable in the case, with one doctor being found 60% liable, while another was 0% liable.
Local station KOAT 7 reported the actress had a heart condition, and during a visit to the ER ... she allegedly did not get the proper treatment -- and was transferred to an assisted living facility, where she died hours later. She was 89.
We've reached out to Gila Medical Center in Silver City for comment ... so far, no word back.