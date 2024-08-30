Guess Who This Kid On A Boat Turned Into!
Before this blonde boy on a boat turned into an actor and was belting it out with his guitar, he was just growing up in Vancouver, British Columbia, looking after his three younger siblings and striving to be a child star!
A couple of his big movies date back to the mid-2000s including "The Seeker: The Dark Rising" with Christopher Eccleston and "Race to Witch Mountain" with Dwayne Johnson, but if you're not big on movies maybe you've heard some of his catchy country tunes like "Let Me Be Your Whiskey."