Guess Who This Charming Kiddo Turned Into!

Before this cool lil guy giving major side-eye and a smise turned into a broadcaster, he was just playing with his pet snake, Sam, and growing up with quite a famous mama (a Vanderbilt) and runnin' around the concrete jungle!

From a young age, this gent was in the media; i.e.: being photographed for Harper's Bazaar and was a guest on 'The Tonight Show' at age 3. After graduating from Yale, he worked and made his way to becoming a broadcaster on CNN.

Need one more clue? New Years even with Andy Cohen!

Can you guess who he is? 

