The First 10.0 Gymnast Nadia Comaneci 'Memba Her?!

Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci was only 14 years old when she skyrocketed to stardom after becoming the first gymnast to score a perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

In addition to her perfect-scoring status, the gymnastics icon scored six MORE perfect 10s and grabbed 3 gold medals. To no surprise -- but extremely difficult to do so -- she qualified for her 2nd games in 1980, taking 2 more gold medals and two 10.0s back to Romania.