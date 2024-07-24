Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gabby Adler In 'It's Complicated' 'Memba Her?!

Gabby Adler In 'It's Complicated' 'Memba Her?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 18
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Universal Pictures

American actress Zoe Kazan was in her mid-20s when she played Gabby Adler -- the middle Adler child, obsessed with texting and still struggling with her parents' divorce -- in the 2009 Rom-Com film "It's Complicated."

Zoe shared the big screen with Hollywood greats like Meryl Streep who played Gabby's divorced mother and exquisite baker, Jane, Alec Baldwin as Gabby's father and successful attorney who attempts to rekindle things with his ex-wife, Jake, and Steve Martin as the architect and Jane's love interest, Adam.

Other worthy cast mentions include John Krasinski and Lake Bell.

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later