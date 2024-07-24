Gabby Adler In 'It's Complicated' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Zoe Kazan was in her mid-20s when she played Gabby Adler -- the middle Adler child, obsessed with texting and still struggling with her parents' divorce -- in the 2009 Rom-Com film "It's Complicated."

Zoe shared the big screen with Hollywood greats like Meryl Streep who played Gabby's divorced mother and exquisite baker, Jane, Alec Baldwin as Gabby's father and successful attorney who attempts to rekindle things with his ex-wife, Jake, and Steve Martin as the architect and Jane's love interest, Adam.