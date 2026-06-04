'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Steps Down From Pride Honorary Role Amid Alleged Trump Ties

Kathy Hilton has pulled the plug on being Grand Marshal Icon for the 2026 WeHo Pride event in Los Angeles amid backlash over her alleged ties to President Trump's MAGA movement and an incident in which she purportedly said a homophobic slur.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was supposed to take the honorary role at this Sunday's West Hollywood Pride Parade, but everything changed Wednesday after Hilton and event organizers released a joint statement saying it wasn't happening.

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According to the statement, city officials received a range of reactions to Hilton's previous appointment to the ceremonial position, creating a hot debate within the LGBTQ+ community that eventually led to Hilton stepping aside.

As for Hilton, she took it all in stride, saying, in part, she was "honored to have been considered for this recognition and appreciative of the support I have received from members of the community throughout the years.”

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Recently, critics of Hilton have painted her on social media as an alleged Trump/MAGA supporter. Hilton has also faced public backlash after she allegedly said a gay slur during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”