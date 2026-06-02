Dorit Kemsley Calls Out Estranged Husband PK's Drinking In Memoir

Dorit Kemsley is lifting the lid on her relationship with estranged husband PK Kemsley ... and she says alcohol changed him for the worse.

In an excerpt from her debut memoir, "Unburdened," Dorit says over time booze stopped making PK more charming and instead "dulled his warmth" ... and she says he became reliant on alcohol rather than drinking for celebration's sake.

Dorit says PK became increasingly unpredictable ... and recalls feeling anxious whenever he started drinking ... "Not because I wanted to control him, but because I knew how the night might unfold."

Trying to keep the peace when PK was boozing, Dorit says she'd soften her tone, redirect conversations and "try to steady the mood before it tipped."

Dorit says things hit a breaking point when PK cursed at her for the first time ... leaving her feeling like "something foundational had cracked in a way I couldn't immediately repair."

The two soon started marriage counseling, and PK's alcoholism later became a major storyline on Season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

For his part, PK says he's been sober since late 2024.