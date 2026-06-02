South Carolina Store Owner Not Guilty of Murder After Shooting Down Black Teen

A South Carolina convenience store owner has been cleared in the shooting death of a Black 14-year-old boy back in 2023, after a jury found him not guilty of murder.

ICYMI, Asian business owner Chikei Rick Chow shot and killed Cyrus Carmack-Belton in June 2023 after he allegedly stole from his store. Prosecutors alleged Chow chased the teen 130 yards from his store and sent a bullet through his back in an act of rage after he wrongly assumed he had taken four bottles of water, according to reports.

Chow's defense lawyer said he fired at the teen because he allegedly pointed a gun at his son. Carmack-Belton was confirmed to have a semiautomatic pistol at the time of the incident, but it fell to the ground during the chase, according to prosecutors. He allegedly never threatened anyone with it.

The killing left the Black community in the area shocked with grief ... and Carmack-Belton’s family let out "sobs and cries of distress" once the verdict was read.

Chow's defense attorney responded to the victory for his client, noting ... "My heart goes out to them, but 14-year-old kid should not be roaming the streets of Columbia or South Carolina with semiautomatic pistol loaded and ready to fire."