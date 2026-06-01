George Floyd Family Rips 'Insane' Chauvin Honor, Blames Kevin Hart Roast Joke

George Floyd's family members are trying to wrap their heads around what they view as an "insane" move by Minnesota Republicans to honor Derek Chauvin ... and they suspect the Kevin Hart roast played a role here.

Travis Cains, spokesman for The Gianna and George Floyd Foundation, tells TMZ … the family sees the Minnesota GOP's moment of silence for Floyd's convicted killer as a shocking display that piggybacks off those who shrugged off Tony Hinchcliffe's firestorm-creating quip at Kevin's roast.

We're told the Floyd family feels like Tony's joke "opened up doors for more racism" ... and they're seeing that play out in Minnesota.

Travis says ... "To put a guy on the pedestal and hold a moment of silence for him is insane. The whole world knows that the public lynching of George Floyd was tragic." He adds the foundation and family work to spread a peaceful, positive message.

As we reported ... the Minnesota GOP is catching serious heat after delegates at the party's state convention held a moment of silence for Chauvin ... the former Minneapolis cop convicted of murdering Floyd.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja @KillaKreww

And it was just last month the Floyd family -- along with some celebs -- condemned Tony for the controversial remark at Kevin's roast.