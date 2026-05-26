Kevin Hart Defends Tony Hinchcliffe After Roast Backlash

Play video content Video: Kevin Hart Defends Controversial Tony Hinchcliffe Roast Joke The Breakfast Club

Kevin Hart is in Tony Hinchcliffe's corner after the controversial comic was blasted for a George Floyd "joke" many believe to be racist during Kevin's roast ... and he wants people to quit beating him up for Tony's punchline.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja @KillaKreww

As you know ... Hinchcliffe was torn apart by some comics and the family of George Floyd after he made a tasteless joke about Floyd, as well as quips about lynching and the suicide of comedian Sheryl Underwood's late husband.

Kevin disagrees with the haters, telling "The Breakfast Club" ... Tony is not a racist, and he was fine with the Floyd line in the context of a roast.

Kevin stressed he wouldn't tell that joke, but he understood why Hinchcliffe went there ... because going over the line is the point of a roast.

Play video content Video: Chelsea Handler Says 'Racist' Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe Ruined Kevin Hart Roast Funny Knowing You

Chelsea Handler, who was also a part of Kevin's roast, was one of the most prominent voices to call out both Tony and event MC Shane Gillis as racist ... and said they ruined the night.

Floyd's family blasted both Tony and Kevin ... and were especially upset since that was the second roast in a row in which TH made a joke about Floyd, also making light of his death during Tom Brady's roast.

But again, Kevin said those mad at him were out of line ... and he revealed he even Floyd's pal Stephen Jackson after the roast to discuss Hinchliffe's joke. He did not say how Stephen reacted.