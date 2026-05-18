'Love on the Spectrum' Cast Fires Back at Kevin Hart in Playful Roast, Video
'Love on the Spectrum' Cast Roast Kevin Heart After Low Blow on Netflix
The "Love on the Spectrum" cast trolls Kevin Hart ... after they caught a stray during his Netflix roast last week.
After Kevin took a swipe at the Netflix hit show during a recent comedy bit, the cast decided they weren’t about to sit quietly ... instead, they lined up one-by-one to absolutely roast the comedian right back.
In the clip, the fan-favorite stars take turns clowning Kevin over everything from his height to his very public marriage drama, with one cast member jokingly asking Kevin what the secret is to "ruining a marriage."
The roasting session stays playful throughout, but the punches definitely land ... and the cast’s drop-dead, hilarious delivery makes it even funnier.
Sources connected to the group tell TMZ they wanted to respond in a way that felt authentic and empowering after hearing Kevin’s comments about the series. Rather than getting upset, they leaned into humor ... and clearly had a blast doing it.
Turns out fan-fav Dani Bowman isn’t just delivering punchlines in our video -- she’s fully stepping into her comedy era ... because she’s got a stand-up show Tuesday night at the Hollywood Improv in L.A.
Bottom line ... don't mess with the 'LOTS' crew, unless you wanna end up as the next punchline.