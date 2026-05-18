'Love on the Spectrum' Cast Fires Back at Kevin Hart in Playful Roast, Video

The "Love on the Spectrum" cast trolls Kevin Hart ... after they caught a stray during his Netflix roast last week.

After Kevin took a swipe at the Netflix hit show during a recent comedy bit, the cast decided they weren’t about to sit quietly ... instead, they lined up one-by-one to absolutely roast the comedian right back.

In the clip, the fan-favorite stars take turns clowning Kevin over everything from his height to his very public marriage drama, with one cast member jokingly asking Kevin what the secret is to "ruining a marriage."

The roasting session stays playful throughout, but the punches definitely land ... and the cast’s drop-dead, hilarious delivery makes it even funnier.

Sources connected to the group tell TMZ they wanted to respond in a way that felt authentic and empowering after hearing Kevin’s comments about the series. Rather than getting upset, they leaned into humor ... and clearly had a blast doing it.

Turns out fan-fav Dani Bowman isn’t just delivering punchlines in our video -- she’s fully stepping into her comedy era ... because she’s got a stand-up show Tuesday night at the Hollywood Improv in L.A.