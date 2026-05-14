'Love on the Spectrum' Star Pari Kim Loses Mom Esme to Cancer Fight

"Love on the Spectrum" star Pari Kim is dealing with unimaginable heartbreak ... revealing her mother, Esme, has died after a reported battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

The 24-year-old reality star shared the devastating news in an emotional Instagram post Wednesday night ... opening up about the crushing grief of losing both parents at such a young age. Pari wrote, "It feels like everything is becoming a train wreck" as she described the internal battle between mourning and trying to stay positive enough to move forward.

Trains have long been a huge part of Pari's life -- she is known for her deep love of railroads and public transit. Keeping with her metaphors, Pari added ... "It’s difficult to keep chugging along when your guardian locomotive reaches the end of the line but you have to keep going somehow even without her."

Pari later shared another gut-punch on her IG Story ... reminding followers to cherish loving parents while they can, because "time is precious" ... adding she didn't expect to lose both of them so young.

Her father, Henry, died suddenly back in 2020 at age 55. Esme was 61.

Several of Pari’s fellow "Love on the Spectrum" castmates flooded the comments with support ... including Madison Marilla, who wrote Esme "fought very hard," and Abbey Romeo, who said she wanted to give Pari a big hug.