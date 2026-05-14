NC Teacher Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charges Dating Back to 2005

A high school teacher in North Carolina is in police custody after being charged with sexually abusing children ... and the alleged events took place two decades ago.

Steven Robert Kohls is charged with eight counts of sexual activity by a custodian, three counts of sex offense in a parental role, and two counts of statutory sex offense of a child by an adult ... according to multiple reports.

Police say the alleged abuse was first reported May 2 ... but the allegations date as far back as 2005.

The 57-year-old was arrested Wednesday ... and he's being held without bond at Wake County Detention Center in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Kohls works at Broughton Magnet High School in Raleigh, NC as a Career and Technical Education teacher.

Following Kohls' arrest, the principal at BMHS sent a letter to parents. The note, obtained by local outlett ABC11, says ... "The charged conduct is alleged to have occurred in 2005 and is not related to incidents that occurred on our campus or with our current students."