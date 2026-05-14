Scott Peterson's Murder Conviction Appeal Denied by Judge

Scott Peterson's murder conviction remains intact ... with a judge shooting down his most recent appeal attempt in a thorough rebuke.

According to reports ... a San Mateo County Superior Court judge shot down Peterson's third writ of habeas corpus -- writing a 116-page decision denying all 14 claims.

Stanislaus County District Attorney Jeff Laugero told local Sacramento outlet ABC10 Peterson filed his writ in August ... which he says was nothing more than the same recycled claims his team has been using to try and win his freedom for 20 years. Laugero said the judge denied the third petition on April 27.

Laguero says the D.A.'s office's latest informal response to the writ totaled 903 pages ... showing the prosecution team's "professionalism, thoroughness, and integrity throughout this process."

As you know ... Laci went missing around Christmas 2002 -- and her body and the fetus she was carrying washed up on a San Francisco Bay shore a few months later. Scott was arrested for Laci's murder in April 2003 and was found guilty of her murder the following year.