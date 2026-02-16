Scott Peterson's Attacker Won't Be Prosecuted for Pickleball Assault in Prison

The inmate who beat the hell out of wife-killer Scott Peterson during a prison pickleball match has sidestepped criminal charges, TMZ has learned.

In March 2025, TMZ broke the story ... Peterson and fellow inmate Charles Miles got into a fight while playing pickleball at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, California -- and it ended with Peterson getting his ass whooped.

Now, after an investigation, it looks like Miles is off the hook -- criminally speaking. Amador County District Attorney Scott Riebe tells TMZ ... "Mule Creek (State Prison) will not be referring the case to our office for prosecution."

As for why the case won't be referred ... Riebe declined to comment, pointing us to prison officials for the answer. We've reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation ... so far no word back.

Following the beatdown, Miles gave a phone interview to Court TV and claimed he went into "attack mode" after Peterson plowed into him during the pickleball game. Miles said Peterson ran after the ball and "aggressively" rammed into him without making any effort to avoid him.

Enraged, Miles says he beat Peterson "down to the ground" and "beat the hell out of him." The next day, Miles and Peterson spoke about the brawl and cleared everything up ... according to Miles.

In 2004, Peterson was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci -- whose headless body was found floating in San Francisco Bay -- and his unborn child.