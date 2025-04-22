Innocence Project Claims New Evidence Exonerates Scott Peterson of Wife's Murder

Scott Peterson did not kill his wife and unborn child and was wrongfully convicted ... at least according to the Los Angeles Innocence Project, which claims it has new evidence that will exonerate him.

The L.A. Innocence Project filed a petition Friday with the Los Angeles Court of Appeals after investigating the Peterson case for over a year ... claiming he's innocent and his conviction should be overturned ... according to multiple reports.

As you know ... Scott's wife Laci Peterson was 8 months pregnant with Peterson's child when she disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002. Her body was found in the San Francisco Bay months later, and he became a prime suspect when it was revealed he was having an affair with his massage therapist.

Cops arrested Scott in April 2003 and he was ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

The Innocence Project claims they have new evidence that jurors did not hear at trial ... and they say police and prosecutors botched the investigation.

Among the alleged new evidence ... the Petersons' unborn child died at a later date than prosecutors claimed, and Laci's body was dumped in a completely different area than where police alleged.

The Innocence Project also says police ignored a burglary at a neighbor's house and a burned-out van with a blood-stained mattress inside ... which they claim may be related to Laci's death.

Scott included a declaration in the filing ... and he maintains his innocence and claims he was wrongfully convicted.

Peterson says ... "It is important to me that whoever killed my wife and son be found and held accountable. If whoever committed such violence against Laci and Conner is still at large they are a danger to public safety. It is also important to me that I clear my name and my family's name because I did not and could never harm or kill my family."

The Stanislaus County D.A.'s Office, which prosecuted Peterson, has not commented on the new filing.

