Kylie Jenner Was Terrified About Telling Her Parents She Was Pregnant at 19

I Was Scared to Tell My Fam I Was Knocked Up at 19!!!

Play video content Video: Kylie Jenner Confesses She Was "Really Scared" to Tell Kris Jenner She Was Pregnant at 19 Therapuss

Kylie Jenner said for years she wanted to be a young mom ... but when her wish actually came true she was terrified to tell her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner.

The makeup mogul revealed her feelings during her recent sit-down with Jake Shane on his 'Therapuss' podcast. She recalled ... "I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents. I was really scared."

But, her positive pregnancy test was met with unwavering support from her famous family ... and she gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi, in February 2018 with her beau at the time, Travis Scott. They welcomed a son named Aire in February 2022.

Kylie told Jake she was ready to be a single mother upon learning of her pregnancy, explaining ... "There was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself. And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I'm going to make."

King Kylie and the rapper dated on and off from April 2017, when they met at Coachella, to late 2022.