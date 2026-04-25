'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Tina Zhu Xi Caruso and Pari Kim Split

Another "Love on the Spectrum" couple has called it quits -- Pari Kim announced Friday she and Tina Zhu Xi Caruso are no longer together.

Pari revealed the sad news on her Instagram Story ... but noted they're still friends. She explained ... "Two trains on different tracks, but I wish her the best and a bright, T-riffic future!"

She followed up with another post that read, "No matter what media and comments may come out about this news, just know I spoke from my heart and handled this with grace. I hope everyone continues to lead with kindness and compassion! 💜 I have spoken my truth!"

Tina confirmed their "mutual" separation on her Instagram feed alongside a snap of them dressed as "Wicked" characters Glinda and Elphaba. She noted ... "We are like Glinda and Elphaba in the way we advocate for what we believe in. I'm the Elphaba and I can't wait to show the world how I advocate."

She continued ... "Pari will continue to advocate like Glenda (sic). I hope we can still advocate as friends for things we believe in like public transportation and disability advocacy."

Fans saw Pari and Tina meet on Season 3 of "Love on the Spectrum" and quickly hit it off. But, it looks like they'll be getting off at separate metro stops from now on.