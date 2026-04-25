Bryan Kohberger's Mom Reportedly Told FBI Her Killer Son is an 'Angel' After His Arrest

My Son Is Just An 'Angel' ... You Got The Wrong Guy

Bryan Kohberger's mom called her son an "angel" after FBI agents arrested him for the slaughter of 4 Idaho college students -- and she even claimed the authorities got the wrong guy, according to a new report.

Maryann Kohberger was interviewed by 3 FBI agents following the 2022 raid on her Pennsylvania family home, during which Bryan was taken away in handcuffs, the Daily Mail reports.

Bryan was charged with murdering University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He later pleaded guilty to butchering the students with a K-bar knife as they slept in beds inside an Idaho home. Under a plea deal, Bryan was spared the death penalty and sentenced to life in prison.

During her FBI interview, Maryann told the agents Bryan was her "angel" and would never commit such ghastly crimes, saying she would stake her life on it, the Daily Mail said, citing official transcripts.

She claimed her son could never be a murderer, and the authorities had made a horrible mistake because she knows her children. Maryann and her husband, Michael, also share two daughters, Melissa and Amanda.

In addition, Maryann told the FBI she encouraged Bryan to buy a knife to defend himself against bear attacks during hiking trips out west.

It's unclear if Bryan's purchase of the Ka-Bar knife, which was used in the bloody attacks, was prompted by his convo with his mom.