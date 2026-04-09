'Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo & David Isaacman Split After Nearly 5 Years

Love might need a reality check ... 'cause Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman are reportedly done after nearly five years together.

The "Love on the Spectrum" fan faves have split, according to The Sun ... with the outlet claiming they couldn’t get on the same page about marriage -- she was ready, he wasn’t.

Fans will remember their sweet start ... from that first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park back in 2021, to building a deep bond over their shared experiences with autism.

Abbey even said in an interview with "Today" last year that they truly understood each other and how their minds worked.