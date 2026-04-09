Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Love on the Spectrum's Abbey Romeo & David Isaacman Split After Nearly 5 Years

'Love on the Spectrum' Fan Faves Abbey Romeo & David Isaacman Break Up 😭

By TMZ Staff
Published
Abbey Romeo and david Isaacman getty main
Getty

Love might need a reality check ... 'cause Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman are reportedly done after nearly five years together.

The "Love on the Spectrum" fan faves have split, according to The Sun ... with the outlet claiming they couldn’t get on the same page about marriage -- she was ready, he wasn’t.

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Fans will remember their sweet start ... from that first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park back in 2021, to building a deep bond over their shared experiences with autism.

Abbey even said in an interview with "Today" last year that they truly understood each other and how their minds worked.

Abbey Romeo and david Isaacman getty netflix
Netflix

But in the end, love wasn’t the issue ... timing was ... and it sounds like that’s what ultimately pulled them apart.

Related articles