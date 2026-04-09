Actress Janel Parrish & Husband Chris Long Separate

Janel Parrish and her husband Chris Long have split up ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Hallmark star and her man have been separated for a few months.

Parrish and Long started dating in September 2016 and became engaged the following year. They married in 2018 at the world-famous Kualoa Ranche on Oahu, Hawaii. The two don't have any kids together.

While Parrish appears to not have posted about her husband for some time, she's still a prominent face on his Instagram. He last posted about 6 months ago ... raising a virtual glass to 7 years with his better half.

Parrish appeared in "The O.C.," "Heroes" and "Zoey 101" before breaking out as a main star of "Pretty Little Liars." In more recent years, she's made her living on Hallmark flicks like "Christmas on Duty," "Return to Office," and the recently released "Two For Tee."

We've reached out to Janel and Chris ... so far, no word back.