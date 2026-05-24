Queen Latifah Is Serving Ageless Beauty -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Queen Latifah's regal looks over the years deserve a frigin' award!!!

Here is a 32-year-old version of the rapper-actress lookin' fire at a Hollywood luncheon in back in 2002 (left).

And, more than two decades later, it's hard to believe this queen is 56! Here's a shot of her serving style and stunning looks at CinemaCon 2026 just last month (right).

Queen Latifah is set to host tomorrow's American Music Awards, where we're placing our bets on her looking gorgeous, but the question here is:

Good Genes or Good Docs?!