Muni Long Employs Oversized Mariah Carey Impersonator to Fire Back After AMAs

Mariah Carey scoffed at Muni Long's cover of her "We Belong Together" classic ... and now Muni is firing back -- puffing up Mimi's weight in her upcoming music video's promo.

Muni has been teasing the music video for her latest single "Delulu" for weeks now, and in the newest mini-clip, captioned "R&B legend interrupts audition to sing Delulu for Muni!" ... a Mariah Carey impersonator struggles to hit the high notes but is too involved in herself to realize her own delusion!!!

The singer, "Miss MC," rudely barges onto another contestant's "American Idol"-style audition before telling Muni how to properly sing her own song.

Needless to say, MC didn't make the cut and Muni sinisterly ended the clip saying, "I don't like when other people sing my songs."

Of course, that was the same shade Mariah cast on Muni when asked about her "We Belong Together" cover at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.

Mariah was receiving the Icon Award and got caught in 4K being less than impressed with Muni's singing tribute ... and doubled down in the interview.