Mariah Carey Announces Christmas 2025 Las Vegas Residency

It's tiiiiime!!!

Mariah Carey is heading to Sin City this holiday season -- opting for a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM for her "Christmastime in Las Vegas" show rather than taking her holiday tour on the road as she has in the past.

The Queen of Christmas announced the exciting news Tuesday, revealing she'll be stationed in LV from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13 to help spread some holiday cheer. She has a total of 10 shows planned.

As you know, Mariah has been a staple of the holiday season ever since she dropped her iconic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," in 1994 along with her Christmas album, "Merry Christmas."

The "Obsessed" singer first began her yearly Christmas bonanza in 2014 with a sold-out 6-show residency at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. The residency expanded to a full-blown national and international tour in the years that followed ... leading us up to present day.

Last year, she embarked on the “Christmas Time” tour, which kicked off on November 6 in California and wrapped up in Brooklyn, New York on December 17.