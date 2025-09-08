Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Mariah Carey, Jessica Alba & More Stars Hit VMAs After-Parties in NYC

MTV VMAs Show's Over ... Party On!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrities Party It Up After the VMAs in NYC
Backgrid

The MTV VMAs may have been a blast ... but the real fun started after, with stars hitting the biggest hotspots in NYC.

Check out the pics ... there were a handful of post-VMA bashes Sunday night, drawing all types of celebs dressed to impress.

Mariah Carey came ready to party in an all black outfit with a fresh pair of shades ... while Cardi B brought the energy in a cheetah-print outfit.

jessica alba bg 1
Backgrid

Jessica Alba kept it casual in baggy jeans and a blazer, but Jamie Foxx went all out in a top hat and Louis Vuitton jacket.

Celeb couples came ready to play ... with Kevin and Eniko Hart, plus Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen strolling hand-in-hand.

landon barker bg 1
Backgrid

Forget kissing ... Landon Barker and Skyla Sanders are ful-on tongue-to-tongue!

That's just the beginning ... Tate McRae, PinkPanthress, Ice Spice, Lil Kim and plenty more lit up the night.

090825_vma_celebs_kal
a-list after-party
TMZ.com

Looks like it was a blast ... until next year

