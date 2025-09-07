Steven Tyler Sings with YUNGBLUD for Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at MTV VMAs

Play video content MTV

Ozzy Osbourne's friends came together for another magical tribute ... with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler even getting onstage to show his love for the late rocker.

The tribute kicked off with Ozzy's son Jack and his family speaking to the crowd in a prerecorded message ... saying they couldn't make it, but thanking them for the outpouring of support since his dad passed away.

YUNGBLUD -- an English singer topping the rock charts these days -- came out first ... crushing the iconic "Crazy Train" before Tyler and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry slowed the performance down with the song "Mama, I'm Coming Home."

Check out the clip ... Steven's giving it his all on the song -- reaching for high notes and putting his heart and soul into the performance.

We've told you about Steven's voice struggles ... Aerosmith had to stop touring because the vocalist's voice -- which the band described as "an instrument like no other" -- couldn't be fixed despite months of work by top doctors.

In 2023, sources with knowledged described his vocal cords as "mangled" to us ... so, he doesn't do much singing anymore -- but, he did all he could for Ozzy.

As you know ... Ozzy passed away at the end of July -- just weeks after his final performance in Birmingham, England. Lady Gaga, Cyndi Lauper and more stars paid tribute in the immediate aftermath.