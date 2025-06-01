Paul McCartney Runs Into Steven Tyler in NYC, on Video

'Come Together' with Me, Steven Tyler ...

Paul McCartney & Steven Tyler run into each other in the Big Apple ... no, it's not the beginning of a hilarious joke -- it happened for real this weekend!

TMZ has obtained video of the two music legends bumping into each other -- seemingly by chance -- outside the Surrey Hotel on New York City's Upper East Side Saturday.

Check out the clip ... McCartney and his crew are walking toward the entrance -- when he seems to notice Tyler standing over to the right.

PM -- ever the gentleman -- makes his way to ST for a chat ... a meeting of the music minds on a shadowy corner of a city street.

Eventually, the two rock legends part ways, and Paul enters the hotel ... so not a predetermined meetup here, but a happy accident!

Of course, Paul and Steven are two of the biggest rockstars in the world, boasting 23 Grammys and more than 100 nominations between them -- though admittedly, most of those are Paul's.

Both are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ... and, both have sold millions of records over the years.

