Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Paul McCartney Makes Surprise Appearance at Deon Cole's Comedy Show

Paul McCartney All You Need Is Jokes!!! Joins Deon Cole on Stage

091824_paul_mccartney_kal
VERY SPECIAL GUEST!!!

Paul McCartney gave Deon Cole a little "Help!" Tuesday night when he joined the comedian on stage for a surprise appearance in Hollywood ... cracking a couple jokes of his own.

Watch the video ... Deon is performing and working on new material at the Hollywood Improv, a famed comedy club in Los Angeles, when he pulls The Beatles legend up on stage with him towards the end of his set.

Paul McCartney Deon Cole

Deon introduces Paul as his "friend" to the crowd and shares a laugh with the singer ... telling the crowd he and PM smoked a little weed before the performance.

Deon tells the crowd ... "I had to smoke and that's why this is happening. And y'all motherf***ers did not give no love to me at all tonight."

matthew_perry_doc_kal
EXPOSING THE DARK TRUTH
TMZ Studios

But Paul certainly did ... as he took a moment behind the mic to compliment Deon and his growing career -- though, didn't hesitate to roast the comedian, too.

Paul McCartney Deon Cole

He adds ... "I've just been enjoying you working through this material -- and you're right, some of it bombed."

Looks like Sir Paul has got some jokes of his own!!!

You can get a taste of Deon's latest set on Netflix, as his newest special, "OK, Mister," dropped just Tuesday.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later