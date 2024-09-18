Paul McCartney Makes Surprise Appearance at Deon Cole's Comedy Show

All You Need Is Jokes!!!

Paul McCartney gave Deon Cole a little "Help!" Tuesday night when he joined the comedian on stage for a surprise appearance in Hollywood ... cracking a couple jokes of his own.

Watch the video ... Deon is performing and working on new material at the Hollywood Improv, a famed comedy club in Los Angeles, when he pulls The Beatles legend up on stage with him towards the end of his set.

Deon introduces Paul as his "friend" to the crowd and shares a laugh with the singer ... telling the crowd he and PM smoked a little weed before the performance.

Deon tells the crowd ... "I had to smoke and that's why this is happening. And y'all motherf***ers did not give no love to me at all tonight."

But Paul certainly did ... as he took a moment behind the mic to compliment Deon and his growing career -- though, didn't hesitate to roast the comedian, too.

He adds ... "I've just been enjoying you working through this material -- and you're right, some of it bombed."

Looks like Sir Paul has got some jokes of his own!!!