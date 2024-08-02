Aerosmith Announces They're Retiring From Touring, Cite Steven Tyler's Vocal Issues

Aerosmith's officially finished touring -- the iconic rock band just announced they've made the hard choice to retire from the concert circuit ... 'cause Steven Tyler's voice finally gave out.

They broke the news in a heartfelt Instagram post Friday ... saying that after more than 50 years of shows, they've made the difficult choice to retire.

The main impetus behind the decision ... the group says Tyler's voice -- which they call "an instrument like no other" -- just doesn't sound the same anymore because of his vocal injury despite his months spent working with top doctors.

The group says touring has been the joy of their lives, and they thank their legions of fans and their crew for making all their shows possible -- but, without Tyler at 100% ... they say they can't keep on hitting the road.

Aerosmith ends on a positive note ... telling their fans to dream on and thanking them for making their dreams come true -- a reference to their hit 1973 song of the same name.

We've told you all about Steven's voice troubles ... with sources telling us in September of last year -- in the middle of the group's "Peace Out" farewell tour -- that his vocal cords were "mangled."

The group announced a pause on the tour at the time ... but, looks like their show in Long Island that month will forever be the band's last.

Worth noting ... this retirement only mentions touring -- so, a studio album isn't technically out of the question, though it seems to all hinge on Tyler's voice.