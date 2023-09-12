Steven Tyler Suffers Vocal Cord Damage, Postpones Aerosmith Shows

Steven Tyler is hitting the pause button on his Aerosmith Farewell tour, this after the legendary singer injured his vocal cords, causing them to bleed.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Tyler said he received heartbreaking news from a doctor, who ordered him to stay away from his microphone for the next 30 days after the throat damage occurred at Saturday's performance.

He went on to say the rock group is postponing six upcoming concerts, pushing them to January and February 2024. The rescheduled shows will take place in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Raleigh, Washington, D.C. and Toronto, Canada.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates, and fans can ask for a refund if they get tied up and can't go.