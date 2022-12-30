Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Minor

Steven Tyler sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and carried on an illicit affair with her, which ended with him insisting she abort their child, this according to a new lawsuit.

The legendary Aerosmith frontman is not named in the suit, but he's one of 50 defendants identified as a John Doe. The plaintiff/accuser, Julia Holcomb, has also gone on record in the past about their relationship and she quotes directly from the singer's 2011 memoir in the suit. Tyler's memoir referred to his time spent with an underage girl as "involuntary infamy," but maintained they had a "romantic, loving relationship."

According to the docs filed in Los Angeles, Holcomb first met Tyler just after her 16th birthday when Aerosmith played a 1973 concert in Portland, Oregon. Tyler, who was around 25 at the time, allegedly brought Holcomb back to his hotel room, where they chatted about her age and troubled home life.

Holcomb says Tyler then “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon.” She claims he continued to have sex with her after illegally flying her as a minor across state lines to Seattle for Aerosmith's next show.

The docs also state Tyler tried to coax Holcomb's mom into turning over guardianship of her daughter to him so he could provide for her and travel with her without fear of criminal liability. But, Holcomb says, Tyler did not follow through with his plans “and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs" to her.

By 1975, Holcomb says she was 17 and pregnant with Tyler’s son ... Tyler allegedly ordered her to get an abortion after an apartment fire, insisting the unborn baby was suffering from a lack of oxygen -- an allegation dismissed by a medical professional.

Holcomb says she was torn about terminating the pregnancy ... but ultimately went through with it after Tyler threatened to cut off financial support. After that, she says she left Tyler and went back home to Portland to pick up the pieces of her life. Interestingly, Aerosmith's 1997 autobiography mentioned the apartment fire, abortion and underage relationship, but identified the girl as Diana, not Holcomb.

Holcomb's suit accuses Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She filed the suit under California's legislation temporarily waiving limitation on child sex abuse.