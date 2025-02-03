Steven Tyler Sings at Grammys Watch Party, Joined by Stars Onstage

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler may have retired from touring due to damage to his voice ... but he took the stage and belted out some crowd favorites at his Grammys watch party in Hollywood last night.

The singer was joined by some music industry heavyweights onstage, and he didn't miss a thing ... sounding smooth and powerful on a bunch of songs at his event, and luckily cameras were there.

Aerosmith announced in August last year the band was done with touring, due to Steven's injured vocal cords, after 50 years of concerts. After months of working with doctors, the group said Tyler's voice -- "an instrument like no other" -- was too damaged for them to go on the road anymore.

But Sunday night, Steven Tyler held a Grammys watch party at the Hollywood Palladium. Multiple artists performed ... and as the party went on, Steven jumped onstage and ended up singing six songs, with the help of some special guests.

Tyler took the stage to sing a few Aerosmith songs -- including "Dream On," Walk This Way," "Sweet Emotion," and "Toys in the Attic" -- plus covers of the Led Zeppelin song "Heartbreaker," and the Extreme song "More Than Words" ... and he was joined on each of the songs by Extreme's own frontman Nuno Bettencourt, who sang and accompanied Tyler on guitar.

Other big names sat in, including Mick Fleetwood, Lainey Wilson, Chris Robinson, Jessie J, and Aerosmith's own Tom Hamilton.

Play video content JULY 2019 TMZ.com

The event was held to raise funds for Steven's own Janie's Fund nonprofit foundation, which supports services and programs addressing trauma of child sexual abuse ... and for L.A. wildfire relief organizations.