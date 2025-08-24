Yungblud Pays Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in Concert

Play video content TMZ.com

Yungblud's first concert in the United States since the death of Ozzy Osbourne featured a tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman ... and TMZ has it all on video.

The rocker was performing Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles when he stopped the show to honor Ozzy. Check out the clip ... Yungblud says Ozzy helped save his life, and the whole venue goes crazy when he says Ozzy and rock and roll will never die.

Yungblood then played a cover of Black Sabbath's "Changes" ... and the place went nuts.

Ozzy and Yungblud were pretty close ... and in his tribute following his death, Yungblud promised to perform a song for Ozzy at every show on his tour.

ICYMI ... Yungblud performed at Ozzy's last concert, a couple weeks before his July 22 death.

Jack Osbourne took in Saturday's show ... and Ozzy's son snapped a photo with Yungblud backstage, too.

Remember, we saw Jack back in L.A. for the first time following his famous father's death on Friday -- he paid homage to him by wearing a Black Sabbath T-shirt.