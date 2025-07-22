Black Sabbath, Travis Barker, Marilyn Manson, More Honor Ozzy Osbourne After Death

There's no question that Ozzy Osbourne left a lasting legacy on the rock world, and tributes are pouring in from his fellow musicians following the news of his death Tuesday.

Black Sabbath swiftly shared a recent performance pic of the rocker smiling on stage ... remembering him by simply writing "Ozzy Forever." As you know, he became a founding member of the heavy metal band in 1967 but was canned in 1979 due to his substance abuse issues ... though later returned to perform with the band off and on for several years beginning in 1997.

Travis Barker and YUNGBLUD -- who performed at Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show on July 5 -- posted for him as well.

The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram Story with a throwback snap of him with the band to honor the legend, while YUNGBLUD posted a recent image of him giving Ozzy a sterling silver gold cross with diamonds.

The "Zombie" hitmaker wrote expressed his shock he died after being so full of life just weeks ago, adding ... "I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage."

Marilyn Manson honored his friend as a "genuine hero and inspiration" to himself, while rocker Sammy Hagar remembered him as a "one of a kind true rock legend."

Countless other stars took to social media to remember the "Crazy Train" hitmaker, including Metallica, Elton John, John Stamos, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, Jack White, David Draiman, lead singer of the heavy metal band Disturbed, and more.

As we reported ... Ozzy died Tuesday "with his family and surrounded by love," according to his family.

His cause of death was not immediately revealed.

He was 76.