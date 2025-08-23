Jack Osbourne Continues to Honor Dad Ozzy with Rock Tee

Jack Osbourne is back in Los Angeles after his father Ozzy Osbourne’s passing in July in the UK ... and he continues to honor the late rocker’s legacy.

Check out the pics ... Jack was spotted out shopping in L.A. Friday rockin’ a Black Sabbath tee -- but not just any Black Sabbath tee. This one features his father on the cover of the band’s 1970 self-titled debut album.

The cover features the Mapledurham Watermill, a spot that was visited a lot while people were nearby this past summer for Ozzy’s farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

Jack posted a few weeks back after a long silence to honor his father. He wrote the "Crazy Train" singer "was so many things to so many people," but he was "so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group" that called him "Dad."

He continued ... "My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude."

Ozzy was buried near the lake on his sprawling Buckinghamshire property in a private, rockstar-studded ceremony at the end of July, after a massive funeral procession through his hometown the previous day.

Play video content AP