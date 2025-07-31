Celebs Arrive to Lay Ozzy Osbourne to Rest at British Estate

Famous musicians poured into Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne's English estate Thursday to lay him to rest with his mourning family just over a week after his shocking death.

The Black Sabbath legend is reportedly being buried near the lake on his 250-acre Buckinghamshire property in a private ceremony that includes some of his closest companions, such as Marilyn Manson and his lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, who recently shared their final text exchange.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Sir Elton John were expected to pay their respects as well, the Daily Mail reported. Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor was also seen on the grounds with his wife Alicia Dove.

Ozzy's family reportedly said their goodbyes in true Ozzy style, commissioning a floral arrangement that spells "OZZY F***ING OSBOURNE" to be organized near the lake.

Guests wore customary black clothing to the service, with Rob Zombie paying homage to the rocker by accessorizing with a black scarf printed with skulls.

The "Crazy Train" hitmaker's burial follows the emotionally-charged honorary funeral procession that traveled through the streets of his hometown of Birmingham on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans poured into the streets to catch a glimpse of his hearse and family -- including Sharon Osbourne and her children -- Kelly, Aimee and Jack -- who became emotional as they greeted everyone with peace signs.