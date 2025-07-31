Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebs Arrive to Lay Ozzy Osbourne to Rest at British Estate

Ozzy Osbourne Stars Arrive to Lay Rocker to Rest at British Estate

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs Arrive For Ozzy Osbourne's Burial Ceremony
Launch Gallery
Celebs Arrive For Ozzy's Burial Ceremony Launch Gallery
Splash

Famous musicians poured into Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne's English estate Thursday to lay him to rest with his mourning family just over a week after his shocking death.

The Black Sabbath legend is reportedly being buried near the lake on his 250-acre Buckinghamshire property in a private ceremony that includes some of his closest companions, such as Marilyn Manson and his lead guitarist Zakk Wylde, who recently shared their final text exchange.

0731-Celebs-Arrive-For-Ozzy-Osbourne-Burial-Sub3
Splash

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Sir Elton John were expected to pay their respects as well, the Daily Mail reported. Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor was also seen on the grounds with his wife Alicia Dove.

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne
Launch Gallery
Remembering Ozzy Osbourne Launch Gallery
Getty

Ozzy's family reportedly said their goodbyes in true Ozzy style, commissioning a floral arrangement that spells "OZZY F***ING OSBOURNE" to be organized near the lake.

Guests wore customary black clothing to the service, with Rob Zombie paying homage to the rocker by accessorizing with a black scarf printed with skulls.

073025_tmz_live_ozzy_funeral_kal
OUTPOURING OF EMOTION
TMZ.com

The "Crazy Train" hitmaker's burial follows the emotionally-charged honorary funeral procession that traveled through the streets of his hometown of Birmingham on Wednesday.

Ozzy Osbourne Honored with Funeral Procession in Hometown Birmingham
Launch Gallery
Ozzy's Funeral Procession Launch Gallery
Getty

Thousands of fans poured into the streets to catch a glimpse of his hearse and family -- including Sharon Osbourne and her children -- Kelly, Aimee and Jack -- who became emotional as they greeted everyone with peace signs.

As you know, Ozzy took his final breath last Tuesday with his wife, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee, by his side.

Related articles