Hulk Hogan, Ozzy Osbourne's Deaths Encourage Marcus Jordan to Reconnect with Dad Michael

By TMZ Staff
Published
Marcus Jordan had a sobering realization following the deaths of Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne this week -- one that encouraged him to reconnect with his family ... and nearly pick up the bottle after months of sobriety.

The troubled son of Michael Jordan took to Instagram Friday to reveal the deaths of the rock legend and WWE icon encouraged him to reach out to his family because "life is short and it's important to spend time with the people you love."

His relationship with his father, mother Juanita Vanoy and siblings was previously unknown ... but he hasn't been seen publicly with the NBA star since February 2024, when they watched the Super Bowl together. And considering he says he reached out to his siblings -- brother Jeffrey and sisters Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel -- and both 'rents, it seems like they were not on speaking terms.

As you know, Marcus had quite the rocky start to the year. TMZ reported it first -- he was charged with possession of ketamine, DUI with property damage, and resisting arrest in early February.

In March, his legal team confirmed he had alcohol and substance use issues while asking the court to order him into a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program.

In his Friday post, Marcus admitted the grief he felt from the deaths almost made him start drinking again -- but he stayed strong and celebrated that he's remained sober for 107 days.

He hinted at his arrest in his post as well, lamenting about how social media has made it difficult "to learn from mistakes publicly," adding ... "Now it's been so normalized to 'fit' a certain mold or into society."

But, he said he's been raised right and is thankful for the friends and family he has around him.

Seems like Marcus is working on himself ... and turned sad news into a growing moment.

