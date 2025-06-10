Marcus Jordan DUI Trial Date Pushed Back

Marcus Jordan will not have his DUI case go to trial later this month as initially planned ... TMZ Sports has learned the date's been pushed back a few months -- after Michael's son requested the postponement.

Court documents we obtained show back on June 2, Jordan and his attorneys asked a judge to move his trial from its original June 23 start time. Jordan wanted it rescheduled, in part, so he could have more time to engage in plea negotiations with prosecutors.

The docs state prosecutors did not oppose the motion ... and on June 3, a judge granted Jordan's request -- setting a new trial date for the beginning of September.

Jordan is currently facing three criminal charges in the case -- DUI, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of ketamine -- stemming from his now-infamous February 4 arrest.

You'll recall, he was taken into custody after authorities pulled up on his Lamborghini SUV stuck on train tracks in Florida.