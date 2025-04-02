Larsa Pippen Moves On From Marcus Jordan With Ex-Pro Basketball Player Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen has a new baller in her life -- TMZ Sports has learned Scottie Pippen and Marcus Jordan's ex is dating 31-year-old former pro basketball player Jeff Coby.

We're told the couple has been exclusive since the start of 2025 ... and while they haven't gone public with their relationship, their inner circles are well aware of the budding romance.

In fact, the two have been making their way around town together ... after initially meeting at the 10-year anniversary bash for David Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club Miami back in January.

We're told it was Alexander who played matchmaker ... and they've been hitting it off ever since.

While they're certainly dating, our sources say they're still living at their own cribs ... so no moving in together just yet.

Coby played high school ball in Florida and Connecticut before taking his talents to Columbia. He entered the 2017 NBA Draft ... and while he had a cup of coffee in the G League, he spent most of his post-college days suiting up for overseas clubs.

Larsa and the NBA G.O.A.T.'s son broke up in early 2024 after dating for over a year -- even though they openly talked about their hopes of becoming husband and wife.

Before that, she was famously married to the six-time champion from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2021.