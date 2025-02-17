Marcus Jordan Wishes Michael Happy Birthday After Arrest Name-Drop
Marcus Jordan Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan ... I'm His Son!!!
Marcus Jordan is hoping to start on his dad's good side on his 62nd birthday ... wishing his pops a Happy Birthday weeks after dropping his name during the traffic stop that led to his DUI arrest.
The 34-year-old shared the shoutout on his Instagram Monday afternoon ... writing a simple "Happy Bday Dad" alongside some photos of His Airness' playing days.
Just three weeks ago, Marcus had a run-in with cops down in Florida after getting his car stuck on some train tracks. As they patted him down ... Marcus broke out the famous dad card -- telling cops he was the son of the six-time NBA champion.
"Bro," he told one of the officers. "I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?"
It didn't move the needle for the cops -- he was thrown in cuffs and booked on three charges -- DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.
He broke his silence a few days after, saying he appreciated everyone who reached out following the incident -- adding he "won't be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life."
Michael himself has not spoken about his son's arrest ... but one can imagine he didn't wish for his son to be arrested at all -- let alone so close to his 62nd birthday.