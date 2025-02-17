Marcus Jordan Wishes Michael Happy Birthday After Arrest Name-Drop

Marcus Jordan is hoping to start on his dad's good side on his 62nd birthday ... wishing his pops a Happy Birthday weeks after dropping his name during the traffic stop that led to his DUI arrest.

The 34-year-old shared the shoutout on his Instagram Monday afternoon ... writing a simple "Happy Bday Dad" alongside some photos of His Airness' playing days.

Just three weeks ago, Marcus had a run-in with cops down in Florida after getting his car stuck on some train tracks. As they patted him down ... Marcus broke out the famous dad card -- telling cops he was the son of the six-time NBA champion.

"Bro," he told one of the officers. "I'm Marcus Jordan. I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?"

It didn't move the needle for the cops -- he was thrown in cuffs and booked on three charges -- DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

He broke his silence a few days after, saying he appreciated everyone who reached out following the incident -- adding he "won't be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life."