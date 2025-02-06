Marcus Jordan Speaks Out Following DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan is breaking his silence days after he was busted for DUI ... saying he appreciates everyone who reached out following the arrest -- but for now, he's shifting his focus elsewhere.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan posted to his Instagram story Thursday morning ... saying his priority is his store, The Trophy Room, and "won't be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life."

"I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding," he added.

As we previously reported, the 34-year-old was arrested in Florida early Tuesday ... after cops discovered his car stuck on train tracks. He tried to get officers to help him move the whip ... but they were more concerned about the signs of intoxication he was showing.

At one point during the interaction ... he name-dropped his famous father in hopes of getting out of trouble -- to no avail.

After a series of tests, they placed him in cuffs and threw him in the back of a squad car -- which he initially resisted. After a search of his person ... they pulled out a small baggie of white powder -- which later tested positive for cocaine.

