Michael Jordan's Son Arrested For Cocaine Possession, Resisting Arrest

Marcus Jordan has been thrown behind bars on Monday for allegedly committing a series of serious crimes, TMZ has learned.

The son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail for DUI, cocaine possession and resisting arrest, according to police records. Marcus also posed for a mugshot and he doesn't look too happy to be there.

As to what led up to his brush with the law, we're still trying to gather details and have reached out to the police.

As you know, Marcus once dated Larsa Pippen, one of the cast members on "Real Housewives of Miami" and ex-wife of ex-Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen.