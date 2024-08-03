Larsa Pippen Unbothered by Ex-BF Marcus Jordan's New Girl, Seeing Reality Star

Larsa Pippen is not sweating Marcus Jordan's new arm candy ... and she's moving on with her dating life too ... namely, with a reality TV star.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Larsa doesn't care her ex-boyfriend is on vacation with an IG model, because she's also casually dating someone herself ... Netflix/MTV star and country musician Zay Wilson.

In fact, Zay performed at Larsa's 50th birthday bash a few weeks ago ... and TMZ obtained video of them dancing together.

We're told Larsa and Zay aren't official yet, but they've been spending a lot of time together ... even though it's not super serious and Larsa's dating around.

As we reported ... Marcus is galivanting around France with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson ... she posted a ton of videos of them partying together Wednesday and the subtle PDA suggests they're more than friends.

Larsa's not in her feelings over Michael Jordan's son though .... our sources say they aren't friends and stopped communicating after splitting up back in March ... and she completely removed him from her life because she felt it was the healthiest thing for her.