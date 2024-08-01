Marcus Jordan Cozies Up With Model At French Hot Spot

Play video content

It sure looks like Marcus Jordan's got a new woman in his life ... Michael's son was seen out with a pretty lady in France this week -- and their subtle PDA suggests they're certainly more than just friends.

Check out some videos Instagram model Ashley Stevenson posted to her social media page Wednesday night ... she and MJ were out at Bâoli Cannes getting awfully close.

The two sat next to each other at a table -- and at one point, she stroked his inner thigh while they grinned ear-to-ear for a camera.

The duo then partied the night away -- and you can see in some videos Jordan threw up on his own IG page on Thursday morning that he was definitely liking what he was seeing from Stevenson at the French hot spot.

No word on how the two know each other -- but Stevenson and Jordan have been spotted roaming France throughout this week with a gaggle of friends ... indicating this is likely far more than just a happenstance encounter.

Jordan, of course, has been single since he and Larsa Pippen called it quits a few months ago after two years of dating ... but it seems he might be on his way to being tied down once more.

As for Larsa, she's been making moves since the breakup too ... hittin' the gym, soaking up the Miami Beach sun and spending time with her friends.