Marcus Jordan Not Dating Gabrielle Wright After Paris Spotting, 'Single AF'

Marcus Jordan wants the world to know he's NOT dating the woman he was spotted with in Paris this week ... setting the record straight about his dating life and confirming he's proudly "single AF."

TMZ Sports shared the video on Thursday ... showing Michael's son chopping it up with a woman named Gabrielle Wright at the Amiri fashion show.

Play video content

Gab actually shared video from the event ... and the two didn't even sit right next to each other.

In our defense, we never said they were for sure dating ... but threw out the possibility Heir Jordan could be moving on from his breakup with Larsa Pippen.

Marcus put an end to all the speculation in a PSA on Friday ... saying he's not tied down.

Marcus went on to also talk about his current status with his famous ex ... saying they're "not together [right now] but we're always good" -- so, maybe there's a chance at reconciliation down the road??

After all, the two were spotted looking cozy on the beach recently ... and while many assumed it was their way of showing they are a thing again, we're told that's not the case.