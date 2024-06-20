Marcus Jordan Chats With Mystery Woman At Paris Fashion Show After Larsa Pippen Split

Play video content BACKGRID

Michael Jordan was a solid rebounder during his playing days, but his son might not be too shabby at it, either ... 'cause Marcus was spotted schmoozing with a mystery brunette after his breakup with Larsa Pippen.

Heir Jordan hit up the Amiri fashion show in Paris this week ... and at one point in the event, he was chatting it up with a stunning lady.

Only a brief interaction was caught on video ... and the two seemed to go their separate ways once they made their way around.

Marcus and Larsa were first connected to each other back in September 2022 ... and despite their claims a wedding was in their future, they officially split this past March.

They sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they were photographed at the beach in Miami back in April ... but our sources tell us they did NOT get back together then, and it remains that way to this day.