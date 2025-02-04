Marcus Jordan Police Pursuit Captured On Dashcam Video

Play video content

Marcus Jordan was involved in a police pursuit just before his DUI arrest on Tuesday morning ... though new dashcam video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Michael's son was able to successfully dodge the cops -- at least for a brief while.

The footage shows a Seminole County Sheriff's officer trying to pull over Marcus' Lamborghini SUV at around 1:03 AM ... but a few minutes later, you can see in the clip Marcus clearly got away by putting his foot on the gas.

For some reason, the Seminole County official did not pursue the 34-year-old ... instead, he pulled over, radioed in the matter to dispatch, and said, "I'm turning around."

Marcus, according to police documents, was found by Maitland Police Department officers some 10 minutes later on nearby railroad tracks.

Officers wrote in the docs Marcus' car had gotten stuck ... and when they questioned him about the situation -- they claim he showed signs of being wasted.

After allegedly failing several ensuing field sobriety tests, Marcus was placed into custody for driving under the influence. During a search of his person, cops say they found cocaine in his pocket.

Marcus was allegedly combative as the cops tried to put him in their squad car ... and once they were finally able to wrestle him into it and take him to a nearby jail, cops say he sang "the entire" time.

Marcus -- who cops say refused a breathalyzer -- was ultimately charged with DUI crash causing property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

He spent several hours behind bars ... but was released from jail late Tuesday morning. On his way out of custody, he did not speak to journalists before he jetted off in another Lamborghini SUV.