Marcus Jordan Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Getting Lambo Stuck On Train Tracks

Marcus Jordan was arrested for DUI on Tuesday after cops say he drunkenly got his Lamborghini SUV stuck on some train tracks after a night out on the town.

Officers wrote in police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, that the scene all played out at around 1:14 AM in Maitland, Fla.

According to the docs, police noticed Jordan's headlights on a railroad ... and when they approached his pricey ride, there were signs -- including bumper damage and kicked-up rocks -- indicating he had been trying to get away from the area, but couldn't.

Officers suspected Jordan had just fled from a nearby traffic stop ... and during questioning, they say a strong odor of alcohol emanated from his person.

Jordan allegedly told police he had taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his car off the tracks. Cops say the entire time he was speaking, they noticed slurred speech and red bloodshot/glassy eyes.

Jordan was ordered out of his car, the docs state, and despite initially being non-cooperative, authorities say they were ultimately able to get him out.

They claim Jordan admitted to being at a gentleman's club earlier in the evening -- and consuming alcoholic drinks. Police, though, say Jordan was adamant his BAC was under the legal limit of .08.

The docs state Jordan went on to perform three field sobriety tests ... but did not do well in any of the trio -- and was then placed under arrest for DUI. During an ensuing search of his pants, officers wrote in the police report they found a white powdery substance in his pocket that tested positive for cocaine.

Police say Jordan was combative as they tried to put him in the squad car ... and when they finally got him in it and transported him to a nearby jail, he "was singing the entire way."

Jordan allegedly refused to provide breath samples once under custody.