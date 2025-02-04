Marcus Jordan Arrest Site Photos Show Lamborghini Stuck On Train Tracks

TMZ Sports has obtained photos from the scene where Marcus Jordan was arrested Tuesday morning ... and you can see clear as day his Lamborghini SUV did certainly seem to be stuck on some train tracks.

Check out the pics ... the fancy blue ride looked firmly wedged between some loose rocks and a Maitland, Fla. railway. Its bumper appeared to be dug into the ground -- giving the indication it definitely wasn't moving without some outside force.

Play video content

Police documents we obtained allege Jordan -- Michael's 34-year-old son -- had driven it there just after he fled from a Seminole County Sheriff's officer who was trying to pull him over for a traffic violation at around 1:03 AM.

Officers wrote in the docs that Jordan tried to tell them he had made a wrong turn and was in need of some roadside assistance. Cops say, though, as he was explaining his side of the situation ... he elicited signs of being drunk.

Jordan then allegedly failed field sobriety tests ... and was placed into custody for DUI. During an ensuing search of his person, cops say they found cocaine in one of his pockets.

To make matters worse, authorities say when they tried to put Marcus in a squad car to transport him to a nearby jail ... he was combative.

Cops were eventually able to corral Jordan and book him on three charges -- one count of DUI crash with property damage, one count of possession of cocaine and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Play video content TMZ.com