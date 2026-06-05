Nate Burleson Opens Up On Recruiting Russell Wilson To CBS Sports

Play video content Video: Nate Burleson Opens Up About Recruiting Russell Wilson to CBS Sports TMZSports.com

Nate Burleson is predicting big things for Russell Wilson as a talking head ... and he tells TMZ Sports he actually recruited his new teammate to join their crew!!

We caught up with the athlete-turned-TV star out in NYC, fresh off the news of Mr. Unlimited's retirement and move to CBS Sports ... and he's confident Wilson will THRIVE in his new gig -- 'cause he's already seen what he can do.

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Burleson said Wilson's so talented on camera, he could have gone to any network ... so that's why he had to put the full-court press on the former Seahawk when he visited the set last year.

But the key to success is being himself ... and bringing that same passion, heart, and authenticity he displayed on the gridiron is all Wilson's gotta do.